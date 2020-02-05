Inside Downtown Phoenix’s Reimagined Hotel Scene 

Author: Sarah Beauchamp

Leading up to 2020, nearly $5 billion had been pumped into Phoenix’s downtown core, bringing with it new meeting spaces, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Now, the city’s hotel portfolio has received an upgrade, with several properties downtown undergoing renovations in the past year.

Offering more than 4,000 rooms, Phoenix’s downtown core — which includes such properties as the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, the Hyatt Regency Phoenix, and the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel — is seeing the finishing touches put on major upgrades. In addition to the renovations happening at existing properties, Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center opened its doors in November and the AC Hotel by Marriott Arizona Center will welcome guests in 2021.

This year, the 1,003-room Sheraton Phoenix Downtown — a five-minute walk from the Phoenix Convention Center — is completely revamping its main lobby, guest rooms, culinary offerings, and 110,000 square feet of meeting space. The rooms are projected to be complete early this year, while the lobby, restaurant, and meeting space updates are expected to be finished in April.

After updating its facade last year, the Hyatt Regency Phoenix recently completed floor-to-ceiling renovations to its 693 guest rooms in addition to transforming its event space and adding three meeting rooms. The 24-story convention hotel — located across the street from the Phoenix Convention Center — also debuted outdoor spaces, including a patio, an expanded rooftop courtyard, and a renovated third-floor pool deck. Additionally, an enhanced grab-and-go market was added to complement Barrel & Bushel, which opened in December.

Nearby, the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel is undergoing a $25 million renovation. The property, which features more than 50,000 square feet of function space, is remodeling its guest rooms and adding fresh carpet and wall coverings, among other upgrades. These updates follow the property’s completion of a $12 million renovation to its lobby and exterior in 2017.

Adding to Phoenix’s new hotel landscape is the 127-room Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center, which opened in the Roosevelt Row Arts District in November. The $26 million hotel features a rooftop bar with 360-degree views of the city (accommodating up to 499 guests), 900 square feet of indoor meeting space, a variety of art pieces including murals that span the height of the building, and an onsite restaurant, Poppy, led by Chef Nate Cayer, former executive chef at The Godfrey Hotel in Chicago.

Next year, visitors will get to stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott Arizona Center, which broke ground in September. Once complete, the 13-story, 199-room hotel will offer 3,400 square feet of meeting space, including a boardroom with indoor and outdoor accommodations and two media salons. The city’s natural beauty will serve as the backdrop for an outdoor patio and an indoor/outdoor lobby and bar overlooking the Arizona Center, a multiuse property in the heart of downtown that had a $25 million makeover in 2019.

In addition, Phoenix’s downtown core has emerged as an innovation hub, offering top talent in the science and tech spaces, imaginative and unique meeting venues, and the state-of-the-art Phoenix Biomedical Campus, just steps from the convention center. And now, with more meeting space and hotel rooms — the city will be even better equipped to cater to meeting planners’ ever-evolving needs.

For additional information, go to visitphoenix.com/meetings.