How to Use Influencer Marketing to Drive Event Attendance

3. Don’t overlook employee advocates.

Employee advocates can drive loyalty, amplify visibility, increase lead quality, boost web traffic, and encourage engagement — particularly on LinkedIn, where B2B content tends to have the most relevancy. In fact, LinkedIn reports that content shared by employees earns twice the engagement of content shared by companies. mdg put that to the test by running an employee advocacy platform in 2020. We found that LinkedIn’s claim was spot-on, with posts from our employees earning 240 percent more clicks than what the company page earned.

4. Think beyond social media.

Events that confine their influencer marketing efforts to organic social media miss out on influencer ROI. Best practice is to treat influencer-created content and testimonials as “ROI amplifiers” and ensure they are thoughtfully integrated into omnichannel attendee-acquisition campaigns, including press releases, emails, display ads, social media ads, and more. For one of the events mdg markets, an email highlighting influencer testimonials earned more than twice the average conversions. It’s wise to view influencer marketing not only as an awareness tactic, but also as a conversion driver.

5. Compensate your influencers appropriately.

Influencers can provide an attendee-acquisition campaign with significant ROI and it’s important that they are appropriately compensated for their work. While prominent influencers will likely require cash for their services, nano- and micro-level influencers will often see value in partnering for exposure and cross-promotion. Ask what their objectives are and think creatively about what your event can offer to help achieve them. Can you offer free VIP event passes, areas on the show floor for attendee meet-and-greets or book signings, event speaking engagements, or cross-promotion? Would any of your sponsors/exhibitors be willing to co-sponsor influencers and share costs? Think about your options before you start the conversation — you might be pleasantly surprised where you land.

Connor Stewart is PR specialist of mdg, a marketing and public relations agency specializing in audience acquisition for live and online events.