ICC Sydney—More Than a Venue, an Unforgettable Destination

A Sponsored Message by ICC Sydney


Meet at International Convention Centre Sydney and your attendees will experience top-notch service, innovative connections, and a destination they won’t soon forget.

Meet at International Convention Centre Sydney and your attendees will experience top-notch service, innovative connections, and a destination they won’t soon forget.

Plan your next meeting or event at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), and your attendees will experience much More Than a Venue. Conveniently located just steps from the heart of Australia’s largest and most cosmopolitan city, the centre provides unmatched cultural access and dining experiences—and an ultramodern, fully-integrated convention, exhibition, and entertainment space that’s ideal whether you’re hosting a convention for thousands, an intimate company gathering, or anything in between.

But it may be the events themselves where ICC Sydney really shines. Named “Best Convention Centre (Outside of the U.S)” in the Skift Meetings Awards program, the ICC Sydney’s caring, passionate team members and service delivers on that promise. And an innovative partner program brings unmatched community connections.

Learn more about planning your next event with ICC Sydney, and experience #morethanavenue.

May 27, 2025

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA