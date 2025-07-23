How Unconventional ATX Will Transform the Attendee Experience

Author: David McMillin

Even as visitors have increasingly flocked to the capital of the Lone Star State for live music, tasty barbecue, and a booming tech scene, Austin has managed to stay true to the independent and innovative spirit that first defined it as a destination. Now, as the $1.6-billion redevelopment and expansion of the Austin Convention Center begins, that same habit of coloring outside of the lines continues. The project, dubbed Unconventional ATX, is reimagining the traditional event environment with a focus on improving flow and connectivity.

There’s a lot to love about what’s going to be inside, but Tom Noonan, CEO of Visit Austin, is most looking forward to basking in the beauty of its 70,000-square-foot outdoor plaza. “The new design will enhance the culturally rich fabric of the Palm District and remove the barrier that the current convention center creates between east and west downtown,” Noonan said. “I’m excited to see how this re-envisioned space fosters greater ground-level interaction for both local community members and visitors.”

Big Impact for Planners, Zero Impact for the Environment

When the project is complete, the venue’s footprint will nearly double, offering 620,000 square feet of rentable space and giving Austin the ability to compete for significantly larger group business. It’s not just about expanding those walls, though; what will be on them is also worth celebrating. Unconventional ATX will represent the largest investment in public art in the city’s history. Noonan thinks that the project will be a catalyst that puts the city at the front of the pack of top-tier convention cities.

“By 2030, Austin will be known not just for its unique culture but also for its innovative approach to hosting events, showcasing seamless experiences across multiple venues,” he said.





The city will also be known for its commitment to caring for the planet. The project is on track to be the world’s first zero-carbon-certified convention center through the International Living Futures Institute.

Taking the Lead in the City’s Transformation

The new Austin Convention Center may be the star of the show, but it will have quite the supporting cast by the end of the decade, too. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, plans for a new concourse with 20 additional gates are in the works. Downtown, the IH-35 Cap and Stitch program will reduce traffic congestion and enhance mobility for cyclists and pedestrians, while the Waller Creek revitalization will add more public greenspace. And as the city changes, it’s focused on maintaining its status as the Live Music Capital of the World® with plans to redevelop the two-mile stretch of 6th Street made famous by legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“The convention center expansion is part of a broader vision for downtown Austin,” Noonan said. “Downtown hotels and venues recognize the paramount need to work together during this period of transformation. Local businesses are also ready to offer extra services, and there are already examples like ACL Live at The Moody Theater expanding its space with PNC Hall. We anticipate continued elevation of offerings across the city to complement the new convention center and enhance the overall visitor experience.”

Interested in learning more about how the capital of Texas is emerging as the capital of conventions? Read more about the project.