How to Put On A Hosted Buyer Event Attendees Will Love

Hosted by RX France, MIP Cancun brings international content distributors and TV content buyers from the Latin American and US Hispanic through an exclusive VIP concierge service.

MIP Cancun has built a reputation for being a fun and effective way for TV professionals in the Latin American markets to come together, make new connections and strengthen existing relationships. As a VIP concierge service, MIP Cancun specialises in getting the right people together for a blend of keynote speakers, event panels and face-to-face meetings.

To mark their first in-person event after nearly two years, RX France knew there were high expectations for MIP Cancun 2021 to be the blockbuster event of the year. However, with nearly 500 people on site, bringing the right people together couldn’t be left to chance. To keep churn from the event low and convert first-time attendees into loyal customers, it was essential that people could network effectively and make the most of their time at the event

“Our industry is about relationships… A 15-minute face-to-face session with someone is better than a 2-hour meeting through Zoom.” – Marcelo Tamburri, WarnerMedia Latin America

People loved the event, which featured industry heavyweights from Gaumont US (producers of hit Netflix series Narcos), Banijay, Telemundo and many others. Grip’s hosted buyer solution made it easy for attendees to complete their profile, manage their personal agenda and connect with these industry experts, all in one easy to use platform. As a result, they were able to have more meaningful meetings, leading to the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) in MIP Cancun’s history.

Download the case study and find out how the event organisers used AI matchmaking to schedule 2,418 meetings — all before the event had even started.

Bonus Content: Top Tips for Running Your Hosted Buyer Event

The RX France team have shared their secret sauce recipe for organising a successful pre-scheduled meeting event. Learn how to get buy-in from attendees, find the right buyers, and ensure success through internal team training.