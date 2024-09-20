How Los Cabos Is Raising the Standard of Event Hosting

Author: Jessica Poitevien

When it comes to hosting business events, the team at Visit Los Cabos follows a simple ethos: Raise the bar. This principle guides every step of the process, from the planning phase to execution, but it also rings true for everything the destination has to offer.

That starts with Los Cabos’ unique setting and natural beauty. Here, the desert and mountains meet the sea — an intriguing backdrop for a variety of built-in group venues and activities. Over the course of one day, attendees can take an early-morning hike or hit the greens at an award-winning golf course, spend the afternoon participating in a team-building activity — think riding ATVs through the desert, sailing on the Sea of Cortés, or exploring the area on a cultural tour — then wind down with a beachfront dinner in the evening.





Dining and Other Venues

The newest culinary offerings in the destination also are sure to entice attendees and meeting planners alike. In May, Michelin released its first-ever guide to Mexico, featuring several Los Cabos restaurants, including three Bib Gourmand recipients and more than a dozen recommended eateries.

The Michelin-starred Cocina de Autor at Grand Velas Los Cabos is known for its creative dishes that prioritize fresh local ingredients. The resort is also home to Los Cabos Convention Center, offering more than 16,370 square feet of meeting space, so meeting planners can easily offer this culinary treat alongside any event.

There are plenty of other equally noteworthy venues throughout the destination, too, with 56 hotels offering meeting facilities, 18,000 rooms, and more than two-dozen additional spaces designed for hosting events. In Los Cabos, the best venues highlight the area’s natural resources while keeping attendees close to the action of Cabo San Lucas’ nightlife and waterfront dining along the beach.

The organic farms, or “huertas,” in Los Cabos offer another truly unique setting for events. Surrounded by lush greenery and set against the backdrop of the desert and ocean, these rustic yet elegant venues offer fresh farm-to-table cuisine and a peaceful, open-air atmosphere for private gatherings.

Rounding out the many ways in which Los Cabos aims to raise the standards of event hosting is the destination’s connectivity. With more than 500 direct flights from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Los Cabos is plenty accessible, making it an easy choice for groups with attendees traveling from all over North America.