How Destination New South Wales is Supporting Regional Events

If you represent your region and are looking for ways to kickstart your events sector, this example from Australia is a good point of inspiration.

The $500,000 NSW Regional Business Event Development Fund announced last month, has been designed to encourage business event holders to take advantage of the opportunities offered by iconic towns and regions across the state. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $30,000 to help them:

Create a New Business Event Attract delegates to an Existing Business Event Support an Existing Business Event or Support a Business Event Project

For more details about the program visit www.meetinnsw.com.au/business-event-development-fund