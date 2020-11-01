Greater Miami and the Beaches Values Its Relationships

Truth be told: Greater Miami and the Beaches offers much more than what’s seen on social media and in movies. There is a richness in culture, too — inclusive of diverse neighborhoods, a growing arts scene and exceptional entertainment.

And when visitors come to greater Miami — for business or pleasure — there is something to the ambiance that fosters relationship-building, and Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau values every one.

No visit to greater Miami is complete without taking in its lavish beaches. Few cities, after all, can deliver its global sophistication, tropical beauty and cultural diversity.

From food to music to the Caribbean heritage of Little Haiti and Little Havana, the scene in Miami is vibrantly different.

Miami’s art scene also paints a beautiful picture. Museum Park in Downtown Miami features contemporary exhibitions and natural wonders, while the Wynwood Art District has eclectic street art to complement the innovative architecture in the Design District.

Outdoor lovers, of course, will enjoy 1.1 million acres of Miami’s national parks.

Greater Miami and the Beaches and their partners are providing a safe and comfortable environment by following strict social distance and CDC safety standards.

Which makes Greater Miami open for business — with its wide range of flexible indoor/outdoor meeting spaces and world-class hotels/accommodation, including the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) located near iconic beaches, outdoor adventures, world-class art, surrounding heritage neighborhoods rich in culture, and a variety of fine dining restaurants.

Breathtaking landscapes set the perfect stage for world-class entertainment, family-friendly attractions and a stunning array of meeting options, including the Miami Beach Convention Center.

As for competition, Miami welcomes the heat — whether it’s from Chicago, Ft. Lauderdale, New York or San Diego. When your full menu includes year-round welcoming weather, complemented by arts, culture, entertainment and countless possibilities for meetings or conventions, the only worry is maximizing 24 hours in the day.

