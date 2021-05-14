How This Waterfront Paradise Makes Meetings Feel Like a Breeze

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

With more than 300 miles of inland waterways and 24 miles of beaches, the waterfront is central to the Greater Fort Lauderdale experience. Known as the “Yachting Capital of the World,” the destination is home to a thriving marine industry that ranks as the area’s second-largest business sector as well as the world’s largest in-water boat show, the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

But it’s also part of everyday life, where residents and visitors alike can opt for a water taxi over an Uber, enjoy dinner with views of the waves, or even swap the boardroom for a boat. Read on for all the ways organizers can incorporate Fort Lauderdale’s best asset into their next business event.

Gather on the Water

For a group experience that wows, opt for a venue that floats. From yacht charters that cruise along Millionaire’s Row, to Venetian gondola rides on the New River, to catamaran rides on the open waters of the Atlantic, there’s a suitable option for every kind of group.

Venues With Views

If attendees don’t have their sea legs plenty of on-land spaces in Greater Fort Lauderdale overlook the water, including many of its meeting hotels and restaurants. And, when complete, the new Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center will offer a new ballroom that overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway, a waterfront plaza, and much more.

Time to Play







To and From

Diving, paddle boarding, jet skiing, kayaking, fishing, sailing, surfing — the ways to fill a day on the water in Fort Lauderdale are endless. Just off Pompano Beach, divers can explore reefs and more than a dozen shipwrecks. In Hollywood, the main attraction is the 2.5-mile oceanfront Broadwalk along with hotels like The Diplomat Beach Resort and the Jimmy Buffett–themed Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. On all of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s beaches, keep an eye out for sea turtles nesting between the months of March and October.

Visitors can take the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi or Pompano Beach Water Taxi to many area hotels, attractions, and waterfront restaurants. The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, in particular, doubles as a sightseeing tour with on-board drinks and the crew sharing the scoop on the area’s history and homes.

‘Go Where the Yachts Go’

A new partnership between the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Visit Lauderdale is highlighting a unique opportunity to sail between the two destination as a dream incentive trip, where groups can charter a boat and sail from Fort Lauderdale to Bermuda, or the reverse, with stays on either side. For more details on the campaign, visit sunny.org/yachting.