How This Waterfront Paradise Makes Meetings Feel Like a Breeze

Greater Fort Lauderdale

The nickname “Venice of America” refers to the hundreds of miles of waterways that meander through Greater Fort Lauderdale, giving residents and visitors alike opportunities to live, play, and travel on the water.

With more than 300 miles of inland waterways and 24 miles of beaches, the waterfront is central to the Greater Fort Lauderdale experience. Known as the “Yachting Capital of the World,” the destination is home to a thriving marine industry that ranks as the area’s second-largest business sector as well as the world’s largest in-water boat show, the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

But it’s also part of everyday life, where residents and visitors alike can opt for a water taxi over an Uber, enjoy dinner with views of the waves, or even swap the boardroom for a boat. Read on for all the ways organizers can incorporate Fort Lauderdale’s best asset into their next business event.

Every year, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) sees more than 100,000 visitors and six miles of docks fill up with more than 1,500 boats.

Gather on the Water

For a group experience that wows, opt for a venue that floats. From yacht charters that cruise along Millionaire’s Row, to Venetian gondola rides on the New River, to catamaran rides on the open waters of the Atlantic, there’s a suitable option for every kind of group.

Venues With Views

If attendees don’t have their sea legs plenty of on-land spaces in Greater Fort Lauderdale overlook the water, including many of its meeting hotels and restaurants. And, when complete, the new Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center will offer a new ballroom that overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway, a waterfront plaza, and much more.

This fall, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center will debut 350,000 square feet of new contiguous exhibit space, the first phase of a $1-billion transformation that will expand the venue’s footprint to 1.2 million square feet of space.

Time to Play



Diving, paddle boarding, jet skiing, kayaking, fishing, sailing, surfing — the ways to fill a day on the water in Fort Lauderdale are endless. Just off Pompano Beach, divers can explore reefs and more than a dozen shipwrecks. In Hollywood, the main attraction is the 2.5-mile oceanfront Broadwalk along with hotels like The Diplomat Beach Resort and the Jimmy Buffett–themed Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. On all of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s beaches, keep an eye out for sea turtles nesting between the months of March and October.

To and From

Visitors can take the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi or Pompano Beach Water Taxi to many area hotels, attractions, and waterfront restaurants. The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, in particular, doubles as a sightseeing tour with on-board drinks and the crew sharing the scoop on the area’s history and homes.

‘Go Where the Yachts Go’

A new partnership between the Bermuda Tourism Authority and Visit Lauderdale is highlighting a unique opportunity to sail between the two destination as a dream incentive trip, where groups can charter a boat and sail from Fort Lauderdale to Bermuda, or the reverse, with stays on either side. For more details on the campaign, visit sunny.org/yachting.

The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi provides public hop-on/hop-off service from the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center to the beach and downtown hotels. Organizers can also charter the taxis for their group’s private use.

May 14, 2021