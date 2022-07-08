The Sky’s the Limit for Events in Greater Fort Lauderdale

Author: Curt Wagner

When the new Omni Fort Lauderdale headquarters hotel being built adjacent to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center opens in 2025, the property’s rooftop bar and terrace — an event space 29 stories up — will offer guests dramatic views overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway all the way to Fort Lauderdale’s famous beach.

But there’s no need to wait: Other rooftop event spaces are already easy to find — and enjoy — thanks to the area’s 3,000 hours of sunshine a year. In Greater Fort Lauderdale, groups can drink in sweeping vistas at cocktail hours, dinners, or other networking events outdoors throughout the year. Here are seven of the sky-high venues that are open now.

Named one of the 15 best rooftop bars in the country by Condé Nast Traveler in 2019, this retro space sits on the 25th floor of The Dalmar Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Half inside and half outside, Sparrow provides both cool comfort and panoramic views of downtown and the Atlantic Ocean. Groups can take over the entire rooftop or just sections.

Fort Lauderdale’s first official rooftop bar — located downtown at 1 West Las Olas (hence the name) — can host groups of 25 to 200 people. The plant-filled rooftop offers craft cocktails and small bites, but planners looking for a private dinner space can start downstairs at TRP Taste, an exciting and interactive private dining venue that can host up to 26 dinner guests. The event can be topped off with after-dinner drinks at Rooftop.

This historic hotel located on the New River downtown sits alongside the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi’s Stop No. 1 — on the route to the convention center. It has two rooftop venues:

Skyline Terrace : The 7,400-square-foot outdoor venue is adjacent to the 2,800-square-foot Himmarshee Ballroom, which provides extra indoor space as well as a backup in case of inclement weather.

The 7,400-square-foot outdoor venue is adjacent to the 2,800-square-foot Himmarshee Ballroom, which provides extra indoor space as well as a backup in case of inclement weather. Veranda on Las Olas: At 13,000 square feet, this space can accommodate as many as 800 guests and overlooks downtown’s Las Olas Boulevard, the main street for shopping, dining, and nightlife, as well as the New River.

A standalone, 10,000-square-foot venue located on the top floor of DAER Nightclub and Dayclub in Hollywood, Rooftop Live hosts live music performances on Fridays and Saturdays. It is also available for private events and affords breathtaking views of the Bora Bora Lagoon and the 450-foot-high Guitar Hotel, the newest addition to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.







Located on the 11th floor of the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort with stunning views of the beach below, this 7,000-square-foot terrace can be split into numerous sections or used in its entirety, accommodating 700 guests for a cocktail party and 360 for a banquet.

The Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge, a spacious spot atop the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Downtown, is surrounded by panoramic views of Fort Lauderdale. The venue can be booked for catered private dinners, pool parties, and other events.

While the list of rooftop event spaces is endless, the pros at Visit Lauderdale are happy to help planners decide which venue is perfect for their group’s needs. Just click the link on the logo below.