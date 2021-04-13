Get to Know Webinar: DETROIT’S UNCRUSHABLE SPIRIT

In Detroit, we don’t define ourselves by venues, the people and culture here are what makes us stand out from the rest. You may come for meetings and to expand your business at the 723,000 sq. ft. TCF Center or at the 350,000 sq. ft. Suburban Collection Showplace, but what you didn’t know is that when it’s all over, you wouldn’t be ready to go home.

Please join the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11 AM (Eastern Time) to learn more about Detroit’s Uncrushable Spirit. Hear about our Covid readiness, the commitment to the community during covid, New Developments and how Detroit is ready when you are ready to host meetings again.

Remember when you register to opt in for the chance to win a $150 Rebel Nell Gift card. You might remember seeing them at the 2020 Convening Leaders Conference in San Francisco. www.rebelnell.com

Sponsored by: