From Sleek Meeting Venues to Wild Bison Sightings, Utah Offers the Balance Meeting Planners Crave

Davis County, Utah doesn’t clamor for attention—but maybe it should. Just 20 minutes north of Salt Lake City International Airport, this vibrant destination offers the kind of balance today’s meeting planners dream about: top-tier amenities, breathtaking landscapes, and year-round adventure—all without the sticker shock or congestion of larger cities.

Anchoring the experience is the Davis Conference Center, offering 70,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and 25 breakout rooms. It’s surrounded by 11 hotels within walking distance, making it effortless for attendees to transition from work to rest—or play.

And there’s no shortage of play. Antelope Island State Park, nestled in the Great Salt Lake, delivers stunning sunsets, hiking, biking, horseback riding, and the unforgettable chance to spot more than 500 free-roaming bison. Prefer a little more adrenaline? The iconic Lagoon Amusement Park, Utah’s largest, is right here in Davis County—alongside Station Park, an open-air lifestyle center with shopping, dining, and entertainment.

With more than 500 miles of trails, Davis is also a dream for teams looking to bond outdoors or attendees seeking post-meeting resets in nature.

The Discover Davis team is ready to support every step in your planning process. From custom site visits and connections to local vendors, to assistance with RFP responses and group discounts, we’re here to make your job easier. Davis County is a destination designed to simplify planning and make every event unforgettable.

So if you think you know Utah meeting destinations—think again. Davis County blends convenience, affordability, and wow-worthy experiences in a way that feels anything but ordinary.

Ready to explore more? Visit the Discover Davis blog for local tips, itineraries, and insider insights.