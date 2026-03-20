For an Unforgettable Oceanfront Destination, Meet at Ocean Casino Resort

A Sponsored Message by Ocean Casino Resort


Ocean Casino Resort a stunner on the Atlantic City coastline and a can’t-miss for meeting planners. Every detail you need for memorable and efficient meetings is here.

For planners, it doesn’t get much more seamless than meeting at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. This full-service destination boasts more than 160,000 square feet of versatile meetings and exhibit space, professional onsite support, state-of-the-art tech, and unmatched accessibility—all in one location that caters to your attendees every need.

For those attendees, however, it will be the amenities, and the fun, that they remember. Between and after meetings, they’ll indulge in the best in dining and entertainment; world-class gaming; plenty of beach time; and even Ocean’s 18—a brand new, multimillion dollar mini golf and bar venue featuring the same technology used in the Sphere in Las Vegas. Come experience what Ocean Casino Resort has to offer, and help your attendees make memories.

To learn more about hosting your next meeting in at Ocean Casino Resort, visit us here.

March 20, 2026

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