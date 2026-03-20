For an Unforgettable Oceanfront Destination, Meet at Ocean Casino Resort

For planners, it doesn’t get much more seamless than meeting at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. This full-service destination boasts more than 160,000 square feet of versatile meetings and exhibit space, professional onsite support, state-of-the-art tech, and unmatched accessibility—all in one location that caters to your attendees every need.

For those attendees, however, it will be the amenities, and the fun, that they remember. Between and after meetings, they’ll indulge in the best in dining and entertainment; world-class gaming; plenty of beach time; and even Ocean’s 18—a brand new, multimillion dollar mini golf and bar venue featuring the same technology used in the Sphere in Las Vegas. Come experience what Ocean Casino Resort has to offer, and help your attendees make memories.