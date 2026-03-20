Find a Destination Like No Other at World Equestrian Center – Ocala

Looking for an east-coast meetings destination that is surprising, away from the crush of crowds, and sophisticated in every detail? Consider World Equestrian Center – Ocala (WEC). Located in Central Florida, this purpose-built destination is expansive, modern, and ready to host events from intimate meetings to large-scale corporate conferences.
Unmatched Meetings and Conventions Venue
World Equestrian Center blends architectural beauty with modern functionality. Newly opened, The Equestrian Manor, dedicated climate-controlled exposition centers, and other luxurious on-site facilities boast over 300,000 square feet of flexible space, ready to accommodate large-scale events. Planners can host sophisticated events without compromising experience or service.
Fun in the Sun
WEC delivers that major-convention scale in a setting that’s elegant and attentive. Its Central Florida location allows groups to convene without the congestion, distractions, or logistical challenges found in larger metropolitan areas.
Grand Scale Without Urban Congestion
USA Today named Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City a Top 10 Casino Hotel in the nation in 2025, for its winning combination of gaming, accommodations, and amenities. With everything all in one place, attendees can transition from work mode to vacation mode in a flash.
A Fully Integrated Luxury Campus
Everything at WEC is thoughtfully designed to work together, from its two on-site hotels (totaling 638 rooms), its high-tech event venues, to its curated dining offerings and thoughtful amenities. This fully integrated campus allows planners and attendees to move effortlessly between meetings, networking, and downtime, all without ever having to leave the grounds.
Elevated Culinary Experiences
Chef-driven concepts and a commitment to quality at every level ensure that dining is a memorable part of the attendee experience at WEC. With 13 dining options on-site, WEC culinary teams create bespoke dining experiences and custom menus that are designed to elevate your event.
Indoor-Outdoor Event Flexibility
An exceptional combination of climate-controlled exhibit space, brand-new traditional meeting space and ballrooms, and expansive outdoor terraces, WEC offers unmatched flexibility for event design. You are free to blend indoor and outdoor environments to create a dynamic program that perfectly suits your attendees’ and events’ needs.
To learn more about planning your next meeting at World Equestrian Center – Ocala, visit MeetAtWEC.com, or call us at 352-414-7850.