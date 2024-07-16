Explore the nation of innovation in Canada

When you meet in Canada, our visionary thinkers and radical open minds will supercharge your agendas, generate captivating site tours and spark unparalleled networking opportunities.
We are a global leader across industries shaping the world’s future, with intellectual capital that drives creativity and collaboration, inspires ideas and innovation—and builds a powerful lasting legacy.
Connect with Destination Canada to discover how our brilliant minds, industry leadership, vibrant cities, diverse cultures and sustainable solutions can make your meeting extraordinary.