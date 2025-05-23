How Is the Events Industry Responding to the Rollback on Climate Action?

The overall trend is forward motion, says Honeycomb Strategies CEO and industry expert Lindsey Arell — and some organizations are accelerating their efforts.

Author: Barbara Palmer

Just hours after he was inaugurated on Jan. 20, President Trump signed an executive order withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change, and in March, the U.S. rejected the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, voting against resolutions that promoted climate action. During its first 100 days, the administration took more than 140 actions that scaled back or eliminated measures related to climate and the environment, including dismissing hundreds of the scientists who compile a “National Climate Assessment,” which since 2000 has reported on the impact and risks of climate change to the country’s natural environment, health, and economy.

But as the administration breaks away from agreements to measure and mitigate the risks of carbon emissions, there is compelling evidence that U.S. businesses are holding steady, according to sustainability advisor Richard Howitt, the author of “The State of Sustainability Reporting by United States Business in 2025,” a report commissioned by Reuters Events.

Corporate sustainability is firmly rooted in the U.S., according to the report. Although it is too soon to say how the rollback would affect sustainability initiatives, “the companies interviewed [for the report] were almost uniformly in the camp of sticking to their commitments, several saying that they are global companies, meeting global expectations,” Howitt wrote. “Additionally, sustainability targets had been chosen by companies themselves and reflected company values, so would not be amended because of political pressure.”

Time’s reporting from the Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles May 4-7, told a very similar story: Climate talk has slipped from taking center stage but was on the corporate agenda, both on stage and in hallway conversations, according to a story about the event. “I’ve had hundreds of conversations since the election. I’ve never spoken with a company that said, ‘You know what? We’re going to let go of our net-zero target,’” conference panelist Nili Gilbert, vice chair at Carbon Direct, a company that invests in carbon management, told Time. “However, there is a lot of conversation going on about the interim strategy.”

The Events Industry’s Response

How is the business events industry responding? Convene reached out to Lindsey Arell, co-founder and CEO of Honeycomb Strategies, which provides sustainability-related services to a wide variety of venues, trade shows, conferences, and organizations, to ask how Honeycomb’s clients were responding to the pullback of support for sustainability measures. Here is what she had to say:

“Across the events industry, we’re seeing a mix of responses. But the overall trend is that many organizations are continuing to move forward with their sustainability goals, despite broader political or regulatory headwinds,” Arell wrote in an email. “While some may be ‘rebranding’ or repositioning their efforts — emphasizing operational efficiency, risk mitigation, or ESG strategy instead of using the term ‘sustainability’ or ‘DEI’— others are treating this moment as a mandate to lean in even further.

“The biggest differentiator we’re seeing comes down to the type of organization. Those that rely heavily on federal or government funding may be more cautious or constrained in how they position their programs. In contrast, organizations with strong corporate backing or stakeholder pressure — whether from customers, investors, boards, or fans — are pushing forward, in some cases accelerating their commitments.

“As we talk with clients, in the events space, especially, the long-term view is critical. Venues and organizers are recognizing that environmental and social responsibility are no longer optional. They are tied to reputation, resilience, and relevance — especially with younger audiences and global partners who expect action, not just intention.”

This month, writing on the company’s blog, Honeycomb’s Brenan Dwyer offered strategies for moving ahead in uncertain times. Among her suggestions:

Don’t stop tracking data.

Focus on strong and detailed record keeping — baselining energy, waste, and water usage at a minimum, or maintain the KPIs that you already report on. When programs ramp up again, consistent data will be vital to picking right back up. Gaps could result in difficulties measuring accurate progress.

Focus on reductions.

Look for areas where sustainable choices can save you money by reducing or eliminating — for example, consider removing aisle carpet from an expo floor, catering some plant-based meals, or having attendees select registration gifts ahead of time so you only order what you need.

Look for cost-neutral swaps.

You can still move forward with new sustainability initiatives by phasing out old, less efficient systems. For example, swap one-time décor and signage for multi-use materials.

Plan ahead for the future.

Plan now for how you’ll ramp up sustainability initiatives later. You can implement a corporate sustainability statement and undertake internal education; edit your RFPs and contract addendums for future events to include sustainability clauses; reach out to venues that meet certain sustainability criteria; set goals for the medium- and long-term; and build internal structures for support and deployment.

Don’t give up.

Problems like climate change, microplastics contamination, and deforestation will unfortunately continue even during economic lulls. Honeycomb advises you to revisit your “why” — if sustainability is part of your core values, then it’s important to nourish your sustainability actions despite challenges.

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor at Convene.