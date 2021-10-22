EVA’s AI-Powered Platform Is an Organizer’s Shortcut to Valuable Data Insights

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Collecting data is the easy part — untangling what that data means is where the hard work begins. EVA tackles that tough part, turning data into dashboards and giving business event organizers the benefit of being able to quickly and easily understand how their meeting is performing.

Insights provided include:

Overall meeting performance — Understand the start-to-finish trajectory of a meeting with audience composition and engagement snapshots.

— Understand the start-to-finish trajectory of a meeting with audience composition and engagement snapshots. Program tracking — Track the popularity of sessions and content as well as which audience segments engaged with particular program elements.

— Track the popularity of sessions and content as well as which audience segments engaged with particular program elements. Exhibitor and sponsor ROI — Tell the story from the exhibitor perspective, including their overall engagement, their specific performance compared with event averages, and deeper dives into the demographics of their leads.

— Tell the story from the exhibitor perspective, including their overall engagement, their specific performance compared with event averages, and deeper dives into the demographics of their leads. Audience engagement — See the depth and breadth of audience engagement through virtual event elements and compare the engagement averages of different types of attendees.

In an era when consumers are accustomed to the conveniences of automation in everything they do online from writing an email to shopping, it’s natural for organizers and their attendees to expect a similar experience. To make this happen, organizers work with EVA’s team of virtual assistants, developers, and online producers to custom build a virtual platform according to their event’s specific needs, whether it’s a virtual conference, trade show, or convention.







Attendees

The registration journey is pre-defined based on parameters. Automatically assign registration types and discounts based on the attendee profile.

Instead of attendees having to sift through a plethora of sessions, EVA provides recommendations based on their profile, viewing history, and past participation.

Engaging with peers becomes easier and more meaningful when EVA’s AI-Matchmaking connects peers based on mutual interests.

Exhibitors/Sponsors

EVA automatically matches exhibitors/sponsors to their target audience.

Exhibitors can easily identify what sessions/events to target.

Organizers

By using the power of AI, these customized platforms will help organizers deliver an online experience that increases registration, engagement, and ROI for not only attendees but exhibitors and sponsors as well. Here’s a snapshot of how EVA is using AI to power the virtual event experience from every angle.

Say goodbye to spreadsheets — EVA’s interactive dashboard can predict registration/attendance rates, forecast the popularity of session topics, and provide valuable information to attract/retain financial supporters.