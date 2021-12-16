Engagement That Actually Works for Sponsors at Virtual and Hybrid Events

In a recent interview with Mary Beth Micucci, the Engagement Director at Beedance, we discussed how event producers can increase engagement for sponsors and exhibitors of virtual and hybrid events.

“Sponsors and exhibitors are typically most engaged with events that have an element of conversation that goes beyond sales pitches. These vendor-neutral conversations act as networking opportunities and allow sponsors to demonstrate themselves as thought leaders,” said Micucci.

It’s important to keep in mind that your virtual and hybrid event sponsors are thought leaders. They have a unique perspective and valuable insights to share with your audience. If they didn’t, your event wouldn’t be a good match for their marketing budget.

By facilitating these insightful conversations, you’re not only increasing the value of sponsorship for your events, you’re also creating a more engaging experience for your virtual and in-person attendees.

Micucci explained that your sponsors can often bring experts to your events, strengthening your agenda. In the medical field, for instance, your sponsors likely have subject matter experts like physicians and hospital directors, who can provide valuable insights to your event audience.

Virtual and hybrid event platform, Whova emphasizes the importance of understanding and engaging your event sponsors, “With a little understanding, you’re better able to boost their success, as well as your own. When you do this, your sponsors not only engage more enthusiastically, they want to come back year after year because they know they’re right where they need to be. This is especially true when you take on each event as its own, ensuring it’s tailored to the sponsors and interests presenting each year, rather than relying on what worked in the past.”

Sponsors who feel heard are more likely to provide subject matter experts who enrich your event experience. These sponsors and exhibitors are also more likely to work with you again, and can provide key feedback on factors that improve their success at your event.

Beyond their sponsorship package, consider the thought leadership of your sponsors to strengthen your relationship and provide a better experience for your virtual and hybrid events.