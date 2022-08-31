Elevate Your Meeting With Omaha’s Off-Site Venues

A successful meeting is not only about the business that gets done, but the intangibles that create memories that last long after the event. Off-site venues can elevate the experience. Omaha offers unique settings that can do just that.

Here are just four of them.

Lied Jungle, Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

The Lied Jungle is the largest indoor rainforest in North America. Waterfalls crash, gibbons swing from trees, and look forward to the tapirs, macaws, pygmy hippos, and other animals roaming the rainforest. Wow guests at the Durham TreeTops Restaurant, with its 90-foot window overlooking the Lied Jungle. It’s three tiers and seats nearly 300 for dinner or a cocktail reception that will impress.

Truhlsen African Lodge

You’ll impress your guests with an event at the zoo’s Truhlsen African Lodge. They’ll feel like they’re in Africa with elephants, zebra, and impala. The lodge is reminiscent of what you would find in the African savanna. Cool features include an extended ceiling with uniquely themed lighting fixtures and an oversized stone faux fireplace. You can seat 100 inside and there’s additional seating outside for a perfect cocktail space overlooking the four-acre elephant yard and wading pool.

Harper Event Center

This is the zoo’s newest venue. It’s upscale, private and has an expansive floorplan. For panache there are large windows and the option to open floor-to-ceiling glass doors that transform your event to an indoor-outdoor experience. You can host up to 250 guests with an additional covered patio and outdoor event lawn to expand guest count. Stingray Beach is right next to the Harper Event Center.

Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront

The new Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront, in the heart of downtown, boasts buzz-worthy amenities like a performance pavilion with lawn space accommodating around 5,000 people, interactive water features, a sculpture garden, and many spaces to gather and relax.

