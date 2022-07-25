Discover the Unexpected in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is the pulse of the Midwest. For planners, that means you’ll find award-winning hotels, state-of-the-art convention centers and vibrant city centers, but it doesn’t end there. Miles of rivers, thousands of lakes and acres of evergreen forests jut through and surround the state’s diverse meeting destinations, inspiring plenty of unique team-building experiences that you’ll only get in Wisconsin.

Looking for a fun and unexpected way to build camaraderie? Wisconsin is home to the water park capital of the world, which means you’ll be close to an impressive collection of sprawling outdoor water parks as well as indoor ones that offer something for everyone, no matter the season. Have your group stay in a nearby resort, where you’ll also have access to modern meeting facilities, plenty of accommodations and in many cases, the option to add a round of golf at a world-class course to the itinerary.

If a metropolitan destination is more your style, Wisconsin has a number of lively mid-sized cities that offer something every attendee is after: a great food and drink scene. The giant mass-production breweries that once made Wisconsin famous are largely a thing of the past, but the state now boasts more than 200 craft breweries that keep it on the radar for beer aficionados. And though its beer scene is well known, the state has been quietly making its way up the ranks as a must-visit foodie destination. The farm-to-table concept has long been the local approach to cuisine, and you’ll find everything here from casual mom-and-pop eateries to James Beard Award–winning chefs serving innovative home-grown dishes that are guaranteed to leave an impression on your attendees.

While the idea of meeting in the Midwest may conjure up images of flatlands and land-locked cities, Wisconsin is, in fact, home to miles of beautiful rivers and 15,000 lakes that make it a haven for water sport enthusiasts. In the summer, get your attendees out of the conference room and into the great outdoors on a kayaking tour or boating excursion, or embark on a hike along one of the state’s extensive trail systems, stopping to see a waterfall or two along the way. In the winter, opt for a day trip to one of the numerous ski resorts that dot the state, or head out on a snowshoeing or cross-country skiing tour to experience the beauty of snow-covered landscape firsthand.

Whether you’re planning a large-scale event or something more low-key, discover the unexpected in Wisconsin and give your attendees a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience. The meeting experts at Travel Wisconsin can help you find the perfect destination, venue and itinerary to suit your meeting style and fit your budget.