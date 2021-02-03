Author: Ascend Media

Incorporating wellness in all forms – personal health, mental wellbeing, environmental sustainability, and social impact – has always been a priority in The Palm Beaches, but never has it been more important than today. By leveraging the power of The Palm Beaches community, including more than 200 arts and culture organizations and leading companies across a variety of industries headquartered in The Palm Beaches, meeting planners can enhance their events and maintain safe, comfortable health protocols.

As everyone seeks more ways to make up for lost time and reconnect safely at events, The Palm Beaches offers all the ingredients to host successful meetings now and into the future, not only through its outdoor spaces, but with innovative hybrid and virtual event support and cost-cutting measures — including value-added promotions from more than 200 hotels — and a destination-wide commitment to pursuing GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation at hotels, venues and attractions, as well as at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and Palm Beach International Airport. The GBAC STAR program is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities.

In partnership with PCMA, Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB) demonstrated its flexible meeting solutions for PCMA Convening Leaders 2021 by hosting an in-person event for 50 attendees that highlighted new safety and wellness measures, and featured cultural experiences and opportunities to give back to the community, all pillars of meetings in The Palm Beaches. Attendees received red Kabbalah bracelets to wear as a reminder to keep a 6-foot distance from others, and as a symbol of mental wellbeing.

“Hosting a live event during PCMA Convening Leaders is more than an opportunity for us to showcase the high standard of safety measures that are ingrained in all meetings here in The Palm Beaches,” said Kelly Cavers, senior vice president of Group Sales and Destination Services for DTPB. “As an Official Network Partner for PCMA Convening Leaders, it behooves us to connect with our communities at a time when it’s needed most, and exchange information that will help our industry continue to grow socially, sustainably, and mindfully as we push the boundaries on innovation.”

During the live event, DTPB showed its commitment to giving back to the community by bringing awareness to the prevention of — and fighting to end — human trafficking. It hosted a virtual/public auction featuring items that represented The Palm Beaches, from gift baskets and golfing kits to hotel stays and sporting experiences. They were generously donated by properties such as the Boca Raton Resort & Club, Hilton West Palm Beach, The Ben West Palm, and the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. The auction’s top item was a one-of-a-kind piece of art donated by the day’s headline speaker, Camilla Webster. The auction raised almost $6,000 for Place of Hope, an organization focused on providing programs and services to end the cycles of abuse, neglect, homelessness, and human trafficking.

Webster, also a bestselling author and TED speaker, presented the Convening Leaders session “The Art of the Pivot,” in which she guided participants through pivoting in the creative process to uncover creative solutions for any challenge. Her artwork also was on display at the convention center.

“We were honored to have Camilla Webster here to share her insights on the importance of wellness for success — and to join us in the ongoing fight to end human trafficking, through our partnership with Place of Hope,” Cavers said.

The Palm Beaches provided food and beverages at the on-site event. The GBAC STAR-accredited Palm Beach County Convention Center, which has strict health and safety protocol in place, provided each guest lunch and afternoon snacks in self-contained packaging at tables arranged to allow attendees to safely distance. The convention center worked with area companies to enhance the experience and gives attendees a taste of local dining. Guests enjoyed individually packaged homemade juices and breakfast trail mix, made-to-order gourmet boxed lunches, while West Palm Beach-based Cakes, Etc. provided bite-size desserts. Trindy Gourmet, also based in West Palm Beach, provided pre-packaged charcuterie boards for attendees in the afternoon, and Oceana Coffee, founded in Jupiter, had an on-demand coffee and espresso bar set up in an outfitted VW van.

The Palm Beaches became the first and only destination in Florida to pursue the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, which requires its airport, convention center, hotels, and other facilities to undergo a rigorous training and implementation process. The accreditation ensures consistency and unites diverse businesses with one of the industry’s highest safety standards — which begins as soon as guests arrive.

Groups planning to meet in The Palm Beaches can be sure they have a diversity of choices without the density they’d find in more congested areas, thanks to vibrant, easily walkable meeting and entertainment districts. DTPB’s hotel partners also have implemented safety innovations, such as UV technology-enabled sanitizing walkthrough arches.

DTPB is committed to helping fulfill all planners’ needs as events resume, be they live, hybrid, or virtual.

To kick off the planning process, call 877-722-2821 or e-mail sales@thepalmbeaches.com.