Digital Experience Makers: 4. Behind the Scenes – Production

 

Join the PCMA’s VP of Experience Design, Tonya Almond, CMP, and Education Manager, Caitlin O’Malley, along with Hanna Foley of JUNO and Kyle Short of Wisdom Capture as the four take an in-depth look at what went into producing this year’s Convening Leaders and the take-aways from developing a global, hybrid event.

Sign up for upcoming webinars in this series.

Information

  • Duration: 01:01:40
  • Date: 01/20/2021
  • Speakers:
         
         
January 20, 2021