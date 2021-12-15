Digital Events Insights

Overview & Who Responded

Overview

Covid-19 has accelerated the delivery of events in a digital environment, thus impacting the way participants make the decision to attend and engage in events. Best Practices are rapidly changing with few benchmarks to guide success for organizations delivering business events across various factors and formats.

PCMA and the AC Forum embarked on a research project to determine what the Business Events industry could learn from organizations and businesses that had to quickly pivot face-to-face events and gatherings to digital events in 2020, and what impact and/or how that can guide the industry’s approach to digital events in 2021 and beyond.

The Convening EMEA Session, Digital Event Insights to Guide Future Audience Engagement, broke down the findings of the study. In advance of the session, we shared some initial background on the research effort in order to set the scene for the Convening EMEA session.

Criteria for participation in the survey

Respondents were eligible to participate in the survey if they had run a digital event in the past 15 months which:

Attracted 250+ delegates

Was previously held in-person, as a paid-for event

Respondents were asked specific questions about their experiences running the event and transitioning from in-person to digital

Who responded?

