PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Daniel Cornock, front end and product lead at CrowdComms, shares his belief that artificial intelligence will make a “transformative” impact on the events industry.

What do you like most about your job?

I love that my work allows me to create tech solutions that make life easier for event planners and delegates alike. I strive to design and build beautiful, well-engineered tools that are not just functional but also a pleasure to use. I particularly enjoy collaborating with my team and engaging with industry professionals to uncover pain points, then working together to alleviate them. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know our work contributes to a new era of event technology.

How are you using AI for your job now, and how is AI changing your job or the events industry in the future?

AI is an integral part of my daily workflow. Tools like ChatGPT act as a patient, ever-knowledgeable assistant. I use it for brainstorming, overcoming design blocks, and turning scattered thoughts into polished proposals, emails, or documentation. AI is already enhancing productivity by streamlining tasks, and I see its future impact as transformative — from optimizing event operations to creating hyper-personalized experiences for attendees.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I didn’t choose the events industry — it chose me. When I joined CrowdComms, the variety of event technology drew me in. From live streaming to chat messaging, activity feeds, and meeting scheduling, it’s like working across Twitch, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Zoom all at once. The diversity of challenges keeps the work exciting and allows me to explore innovative solutions for a dynamic industry.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

Work-life balance hasn’t been a challenge for me, largely because I’m passionate about what I do. During busy periods, I’m happy to put in extra effort because I find the work genuinely rewarding. That said, having a supportive manager and a company culture that actively promotes balance makes a huge difference. Encouraging work/life balance is about creating an environment where people feel trusted to give their best without burning out.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten — from someone within or outside the events industry?

I’ll share two pieces of advice stand out. The first is, “Done is better than perfect.” Striving for perfection can trap us in a cycle of “it’s almost ready,” which stifles progress and drains motivation. Delivering tangible results, even if imperfect, keeps momentum high and allows for continuous improvement.

The second is, “If you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” While there’s a growing trend to view work as just a means to an end, I believe it’s essential to feel engaged and passionate about what you do. We spend half our waking hours at work — finding fulfillment in that time makes life far more rewarding.