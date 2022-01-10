What They’re Saying About Convening Leaders 2022 — Day 2

PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 got into full swing Monday with a fun run, engaging keynote presentations from Ronan Farrow and Paul Galloway, educational sessions, and one big surprise — a few numbers by singer and dancer Paula Abdul. Online attendees demonstrated they were just as excited to reconnect as those attending in person. Convene took a look at some session chats and social media to see what resonated.
Such a treat for this journalist to see @RonanFarrow in person at #pcmacl. The value of F2F: “Events create conversation. The only way forward is to innovate,” he told the audience of trade show organizers, corporate event leaders and global meeting planners. pic.twitter.com/jfflhlFgnb— Danica Tormohlen (@DanicaTormohlen) January 10, 2022
Love this. Wasn’t sure how he was going to address events professionals, but this is so on-point.”
People don’t care about how much you know; what they really care about is how much you care.”
Maybe PCMA can host Monday virtual concerts for members to help break us out of the remote work blues!”
No contract language is going to ever replace a business conversation and negotiation. It’s what we’ve done for the last 22 months on a case-by-case basis.”
As a new(ish) supervisor, I love these easy takeaways!”