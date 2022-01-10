What They’re Saying About Convening Leaders 2022 — Day 2

Author: Convene Editors       

CL 22 Promenade

In-person attendees reconnect during a Happy Hour Monday in the CL Promenade at Caesars Forum. (Jacob Slaton Photography)

PCMA Convening Leaders 2022 got into full swing Monday with a fun run, engaging keynote presentations from Ronan Farrow and Paul Galloway, educational sessions, and one big surprise — a few numbers by singer and dancer Paula Abdul. Online attendees demonstrated they were just as excited to reconnect as those attending in person. Convene took a look at some session chats and social media to see what resonated.

Love this. Wasn’t sure how he was going to address events professionals, but this is so on-point.”

Kristi Stringer, Conference and Peer Group Manager at The Great Game of Business, referencing Ronan Farrow’s keynote address

People don’t care about how much you know; what they really care about is how much you care.”

Ellen Latham, founder of Orangetheory Fitness, in the MashUp Studio
Paula Abdul

Entertainer Paula Abdul gave a surprise performance Monday before the opening general session, energizing attendees with a medley of her hits. (Jacob Slaton Photography)

Maybe PCMA can host Monday virtual concerts for members to help break us out of the remote work blues!”

Catherine Lovett, Principal Project Manager, Capital One, referencing Paula Abdul’s Main Stage performance

Inventing the future is a volume game — you cannot pick the winning [new products] on Day 1. But you can create the conditions that allow the winners to succeed.” 

Tendayi Viki, associate Partner at Strategyzer, in the digital-only session “Improve the Core, Invent the New: A Balanced Approach to Innovation”

No contract language is going to ever replace a business conversation and negotiation. It’s what we’ve done for the last 22 months on a case-by-case basis.”

Matt Radenbaugh, Senior Sales Manager at Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, commenting in the chat during“The Future of the Force Majeure: Negotiating Contracts Amid Uncertainty”

As a new(ish) supervisor, I love these easy takeaways!” 

Jessica Dunham, Director of Events, EAST Initiative, commenting in the online chat to the session “Responding to the Great Workplace Migration: How to Attract and Retain Talent”
January 10, 2022