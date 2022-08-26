Connecticut: One State, So Many Possibilities

Author: Casey Gale

Event organizers always are looking for ways to set their events apart from the ordinary and expected. And more are turning their attention to Connecticut, thanks to an impressive array of unique venues and photo-worthy experiences. With a variety of options in close proximity to one another, planning a memorable menu of activities is easy in this accessible Northeast state.

Interesting, unexpected places and spaces

From bustling cities to the scenic countryside to the sparkling shoreline, Connecticut contains a wide variety of meeting locations in one compact state. Meeting planners can opt for the classic, traditional convention centers and meeting rooms in top-tier hotels, but they also can explore more colorful venues, like waterfront marinas, world-class museums, aquariums, theaters, riverboats, breweries, and two world-class casinos.







More experiences, less travel time

Since Connecticut offers so many types of experiences within a short distance of one another, event planners don’t have to limit themselves only to what’s next door to their meeting. It’s possible to weave together multiple activities and outings across the state’s different regions — from a coastline cruise in the morning to dinner in the city, with vibrant nightlife for dessert. When not in meeting sessions, attendees can choose from Connecticut’s numerous of self-guided tour experiences that include stops at vineyards, breweries, and antiques shops, as well as sampling locally made chocolates and apizza, recognized as one of the best pizzas in America.

Conveniently close

Getting to Connecticut is as easy as getting around within it. Easily accessible by road, air, or rail, and ideally located between New York City and Boston, Connecticut is within a 2 ½-hour drive of 23.5 million people and accessible from several airports — including Tweed-New Haven Airport and Bradley International Airport (BDL), recognized as one of the country’s top airports by Condé Nast Traveler and USA Today.

In-demand Experiences

Some popular Connecticut venues include:

The Connecticut Convention Center (in Downtown Hartford), which offers 540,000 square feet of flexible meeting and exhibition space.

Connecticut Science Center (in Hartford) overlooks the Connecticut River, with breathtaking options for meeting spaces.

The Glass House (in New Canaan) is an architectural masterpiece by Philip Johnson, situated on 49 pastoral acres with collections of paintings and sculptures.

Mystic Aquarium (in Mystic) is one of the world’s leading aquariums and provides a stunning backdrop for any event. Minutes away is Mystic Seaport, a vibrant museum of New England’s 19th- century seafaring.

New Haven is quite possibly the world’s premier destination for pizza lovers, with several restaurants serving “apizza”— a specialty, coal-fired Neapolitan pizza — consistently rated among the nation’s best.

Two of the world’s largest casinos: