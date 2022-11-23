Check Out Arlington: A Convention Campus and Town Full of Fun

The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau approaches every event with the same mindset: If you can dream it, they can do it. That client-first approach lets them help you create meaningful gatherings that make a fantastic and lasting impression, even for the most seasoned of travelers.

“Think of us as a concierge for all of your needs,” said Chad Enloe, VP of Sales for Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The variety of unique event venues make Arlington stand out. AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys), Globe Life Field (home of the Texas Rangers), Choctaw Stadium, Esports Stadium Arlington + EXPO Center, Texas Live! entertainment complex and so much more, this is not your run-of-the-mill conference location. For example, imagine having a seminar in a room overlooking the home field of the Dallas Cowboys!

Arlington is not only a great place to hold a meeting, but also an excellent place to hang out after hours. From art museums and public art trails to concerts and theatre, scenic outdoor recreation spots and golf courses, and beloved local favorite restaurants Arlington surprises and delights. For more outdoor thrills, there’s also Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor, plus award winning golf courses and trails.

And there’s more to come.

The highly anticipated Arlington Convention Center and hotel is the next phase of a $4 billion vision that began with the $250 million Texas Live! entertainment complex and Live! by Loews Hotel, which opened in August 2019. The new Loews is part of an $810 million expansion of Arlington’s highly walkable Convention Campus, which will include 888 guest rooms and suites; 200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space; 66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an oversized event lawn; five food and beverage outlets, including a three-meal indoor/outdoor restaurant; and a resort-style beach club with two swimming pools, a man-made beach, cabanas, fire pits and a water slide.

Situated near both Dallas and Ft. Worth, Arlington is just a short drive from DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field. Your guests can be relaxing in a luxury hotel within 15 minutes of leaving the airport.

In Arlington, ‘Can Do’ is more than just an attitude—it’s a promise. Learn more about meetings and conventions in Arlington, or check out the Meeting Planner Toolkit.