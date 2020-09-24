News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
6 Ways to Advocate for Yourself at Work and Advance Your Career
Whether you’re just starting out or you’re well into your career, it’s important to make sure your voice is heard, that you amplify your accomplishments, and get the help you need to strengthen your weaknesses. Business Insider outlines six ways you can determine any areas of improvement and create an actionable game plan to work on those skills.
How to Say No, for the People Pleaser Who Always Says Yes
Life coach Natalie Lue helps people curb their people-pleasing tendencies — a habit shared by the pushovers and perfectionists among us. Lue talks with NPR about how to break the habit, by first assessing your time and energy before taking on anything additional.
10 Strategies to Avoid Sabotaging Your Career
Studies show when you’re trying to break a habit, disappointment triggers a what-the-hell attitude and turns a minor slip into a major relapse. Forbes has 10 surefire strategies — including practicing self-compassion — to get you back on track.
How to Make Friends With Coworkers When Everyone’s Working From Home
Building relationships with coworkers when everyone is working from home requires more effort. Shasta Nelson, author of The Business of Friendship: Making the Most of Our Relationships Where We Spend Most of Our Time, provides some concrete ways to make connections digitally in Fast Company.