News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Business Case for Staying In Touch: Your Career Will Thank You
Forbes has three key steps for staying in touch and maximizing your career’s potential.
This One Skill Will Make You Better at Any Job — And May Help You Land a New One
Automation used to be something workers dreaded, a force that could replace jobs. Not anymore, according to Fast Company. Automation is a skill everyone can use to do their jobs better, and job seekers are increasingly realizing that.
Phone and Video Interview Tips: Experts Weigh In
If you’re preparing for a phone or video interview, Outwit Trade has all the things you should think about, courtesy of some great comments from HR professionals and interviewers.
3 Public Speaking Skills You Can Learn From Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech
Michelle Obama’s virtual presentation had strong writing, effective delivery, and heartfelt gestures, writes keynote speaker and author Carmine Gallo for Inc.