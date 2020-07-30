News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How 13 Trade Show Professionals Are Following Their Passions During the Pandemic
Many in the trade-show business have unfortunately been furloughed, but that hasn’t put a damper on their resourcefulness and creativity. TSNN spotlights 13 event professionals who have made career transitions or started side hustles.
This Company’s New Two-Sentence Remote Work Policy Is the Best We’ve Ever Heard
Headquartered in Germany, Siemens is a Global Fortune 500 company with more than 380,000 employees. The company’s new remote work policy is a master class in emotional intelligence. Inc. has more.
Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Job Hunt
There is no way anyone could have predicted the worldwide impact of the pandemic on the 2020 workforce. Whether you’ve been laid off or are just ready to take on a new professional challenge, don’t be intimidated by the idea of starting a job hunt in today’s environment — employers are still seeking top talent. Forbes shares why now may be the ideal time to seek out that new job.
How Much Is Bad Sleep Hurting Your Career?
We often hear that exceptional achievers tend to sleep very little, but that shouldn’t be a badge of honor. For most of us, a lack of sleep will negatively affect our on-the-job performance — not to mention our personal lives. Harvard Business Review’s data should convince you to start hitting the hay earlier.