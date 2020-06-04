News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Stay Positive in a Storm of Negativity
Coronavirus lockdown. Racial inequality and unrest. Failed leadership. We’re constantly overwhelmed with bad news lately. Forbes suggests nine way to stay mentally strong in our chaotic world.
What You Can Do When Your Work Feels Meaningless
When massive disruption shakes up your world, you may view your job as insignificant and even pointless. The Harvard Business Review offers three steps to help you discover ways to contribute through your everyday work, which in turn will help you develop professionally and grow personally.
Confronting Racism: 5 Articles Every Business Leader Should Read
Forbes presents recommendations on what white American business leaders should be reading to make sure they are informed and engaged as “upstanders,” not bystanders.
6 Tips for Switching Careers During the Pandemic
Making a career change in the midst of an economic crisis is daunting, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea. Fast Company has six tips for making the switch.