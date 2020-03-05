News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Author: Convene Editors       

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

TED Talks to Watch for on International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Hong Kong Tatler shares 10 women-led TED Talks ‘everyone should watch.’

What to Do About a ‘Mansplainer’

In its Work Space column, Fortune explains what workers can do if there’s a mansplainer creating havoc at meetings or in the office.

Getting Over the AI Job Hurdle

Job seekers have a new judge to impress: AI. Read more at CBS News about how more firms are turning to tech to streamline the hiring process.

How to Ask for a Raise

Today shares eight tips from a boss on how to ask for — and get — a salary boost.

March 5, 2020
