News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Are Office Workers More Productive Than Those at Home?
Amazon has told staff they must return five days a week — but experts don’t all agree that flexible working cuts output. The Guardian has more.
It’s Time to Embrace the Career Pivot
Switching jobs — as well as changing industries — can be scary. But, writes Fast Company, both are a natural part of many peoples’ career trajectories, and might offer you the refresh you need.
In the Market for a New Job? Don’t Make This Common Networking Mistake.
When it comes to job searches, everybody knows how important networking is. But many job seekers fail to follow up with the people they’ve met, which can hold them back. Harvard Business Review recommends a three-part plan for following up effectively.
3 Creative Ways To Upskill Without Going Back To School
The World Economic Forum reports that more than half of all employees will need to upskill or reskill to keep up with shifting job demands and new technology. But don’t fret — you don’t need a degree to take your skills to the next level. Forbes reports the opportunities to grow are everywhere.