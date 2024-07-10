News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Set Boundaries at Work, Even If You’re New
“In the beginning of your career, you can feel invincible — like you can do anything,” Russell Glass, CEO of mental health app Headspace, tells Fast Company, but it’s important to strive for balance. Glass offers three ways to start setting boundaries from the get-go.
In Defense of ‘Coffee Badging,’ the Controversial New Office Trend
Swiping into your office building to meet your in-person mandate but leaving as soon as possible? That’s called “coffee badging” and as HuffPost reports, it’s part of the hybrid work scene: In a June LinkedIn news poll of more than 1,500 people, nearly one out of five LinkedIn users said they were “coffee badging” into work.
How Getting Humor Right at Work Can Help Bridge Generational Gaps
Joking around in meetings and informal chats can help make people feel more engaged and in tune with their coworkers in today’s hybrid environment — and some organizations are taking that notion seriously, according to WorkLife. Take, for example, New York City–based agency Peppercom, which makes stand-up comedy training part of its onboarding experience.
So What If Gen Z Applicants Bring Their Parents to a Job Interview?
Bring your parent to school, bring your child to work, bring your mother to a job interview. That last one may stick out as odd, writes opinion columnist LZ Granderson for the Los Angeles Times, but a recent study found that up to 25 percent of Generation Z job applicants have brought a parent with them to a job interview in the past year. Granderson, who also teaches a college class, defends the practice.