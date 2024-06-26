News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
People Who Are Excellent at Small Talk Always Use These 9 Phrases
People who have mastered the art of small talk aren’t just good with language, they’re also good with people. And many rely on certain phrases — like, “tell me more about…” — to keep the conversation flowing smoothly. Good English Editing shares eight other phrases that you can try out to follow their lead.
This Popular Resume Advice Is ‘a Waste of Time,’ Says Nike’s Former Head of Talent Acquisition
When you’re applying for a job, many career experts will tell you to tailor your resume to the job description. Longtime HR executive James Hudson, who’s led talent acquisition at companies like Nike and Levi Strauss & Co., disagrees with this approach. “It’s bad advice to customize your resume” for every role, he says. In fact, as far as a jobseeker is concerned, it’s “a waste of time.” Here’s why, he tells CNBC.
6 Things to Do in Your 30s to Improve Your Memory for the Long Haul
Getting older doesn’t mean you’re doomed to get progressively more forgetful. It’s possible to improve your brain’s grip on memory over time with certain lifestyle habits — many of which you may already be doing to benefit other aspects of your health. For Self, experts break down the everyday behaviors that can improve your memory long-term, why they work, and how to make them a functional part of your routine.
Why We Seek Revenge — and What to Do Instead
Getting even can feel thrilling, suggests Vox — but it’s worth weighing the cost. In the end, anything that denies the transgressor the satisfaction of seeing you upset is a result far sweeter than revenge.