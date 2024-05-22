News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Ask for the Feedback You Really Need

When we ask for feedback on our work, we often get poor-quality commentary that’s not useful or that makes us feel attacked or defensive. Part of the reason is the way we ask: Most requests are too generic, too open, and too late. The result is that you’re more likely to get a heap of opinion rather than a helping of insight. Instead of saying, “I’d love it if you could provide some feedback,” try setting the other person up to add more value by being more prescriptive about what you’re looking for, like a specific area of personal development you’ve decided to work on, suggests Harvard Business Review.