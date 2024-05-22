News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Ask for the Feedback You Really Need
When we ask for feedback on our work, we often get poor-quality commentary that’s not useful or that makes us feel attacked or defensive. Part of the reason is the way we ask: Most requests are too generic, too open, and too late. The result is that you’re more likely to get a heap of opinion rather than a helping of insight. Instead of saying, “I’d love it if you could provide some feedback,” try setting the other person up to add more value by being more prescriptive about what you’re looking for, like a specific area of personal development you’ve decided to work on, suggests Harvard Business Review.
Disagreements Are Healthy. How to Stop Making Them Toxic.
It’s time to master the art of disagreeing, says The Wall Street Journal— having a productive conversation when we’re passionate about a topic but our opinions differ. Experts in conflict resolution have advice that can help: Plan ahead. Actively listen. Discuss how to move forward.
Time for Half-Year Resolutions?
If your good intentions from a few months ago haven’t led to much, take note. A psychologist tells Knowable Magazine what we can learn from studies on willpower — and from paying attention to things that bore us.
How to Tell Your Boss You’re Unhappy at Work
Feeling dissatisfied at work may mean it’s time to find a new job. But your first step, suggests Fast Company, should probably be a candid conversation with your manager.