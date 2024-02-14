News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The Art of Doing Nothing: Have the Dutch Found the Answer to Burnout Culture?
Interest in the concept of “niksen,” usually categorized as a reaction to relentless work culture, has grown rapidly over the past five years — and it has become a mental health sensation. But just how easy is it to let go of all outcomes? The Guardian explores the concept, and how you can implement it into your everyday routine.
3 Brilliant Job Interview Questions Every Boss Should Ask, and How the Best Candidates Answer
Because, writes author Jeff Haden for Inc., interview questions should directly relate to the skills, attributes, and values the business requires — and interviewees can stand out from the crowd with a little prep work.
Everybody Has to Self-Promote Now. Nobody Wants to Do It.
The internet has made it so that no matter who you are or what you do — from nine-to-five middle managers to astronauts to house cleaners — you cannot escape the personal brand, says Vox.
The Best Apps to Gamify Your Focus and Productivity
Focusing is notoriously difficult, especially in this hyper-connected day and age when you can’t go five minutes without getting a text or eating a meal without watching TikTok videos. Lifehacker shares how you can use your device to your advantage with apps that turn focusing into a game.