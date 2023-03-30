News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The 30 Worst Email Greetings and Sign-Offs to Avoid at Work
Warning: The way you start and finish your work emails directly affects how your message is received. In a recent survey about email greetings and sign-offs analyzed by Forbes, 91 percent of respondents said the people they work with are sometimes passive-aggressive over email. And nearly half said they could tell a coworker’s mood based on their greetings and sign-offs. So, before you blindly shoot off another work message, it pays to be intentional with your email choices.
Are You Hung Up on That Career Path You Didn’t Choose?
It’s only natural to think about alternate career choices we could have made — but can too much dwelling in the past keep us from succeeding in the present? Based on findings from a survey of more than 300 workers and their coworkers, Harvard Business Review suggests that a bit of longing for the road not taken is fairly common, and in some cases, this sense of career regret can keep people from being fully invested and effective in their current jobs. The good news, however, is that there are two key strategies to ward off this sort of harmful rumination and dissatisfaction.
Why Everyone Should Have a To-Don’t List, According to This Harvard Professor
Philosophy and science agree: We spend too much time thinking about what to add to our lives and not enough thinking about what to subtract. Inc. suggests eight ideas to add to your next to-don’t list.
Why We Can’t Sleep – And What It Means for Work
Of course, most of us have experienced some degree of dread about work as we hit the sack, particularly as the weekend winds down — but why is it affecting so many of us now, and what does it mean for our job performance and, ultimately, the output and competitiveness of our employers? WorkLife explores this new(ish) phenomenon.