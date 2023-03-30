News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Are You Hung Up on That Career Path You Didn’t Choose?

It’s only natural to think about alternate career choices we could have made — but can too much dwelling in the past keep us from succeeding in the present? Based on findings from a survey of more than 300 workers and their coworkers, Harvard Business Review suggests that a bit of longing for the road not taken is fairly common, and in some cases, this sense of career regret can keep people from being fully invested and effective in their current jobs. The good news, however, is that there are two key strategies to ward off this sort of harmful rumination and dissatisfaction.