News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How Actually Taking a Lunch Break Can Boost Your Productivity

A new report by corporate foodservice provider ezCater found that one in 10 employees, whether working remotely or in the office, never take a break away from their desks for lunch, despite it later boosting productivity, writes WorkLife. “Working for more than 90 minutes without a break can lead to mental burnout,” said ezCater’s chief people and culture officer Janine Allo. “Our brains use a lot of energy to focus and need rest in between sprints to work most effectively.”