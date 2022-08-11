News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How Actually Taking a Lunch Break Can Boost Your Productivity
A new report by corporate foodservice provider ezCater found that one in 10 employees, whether working remotely or in the office, never take a break away from their desks for lunch, despite it later boosting productivity, writes WorkLife. “Working for more than 90 minutes without a break can lead to mental burnout,” said ezCater’s chief people and culture officer Janine Allo. “Our brains use a lot of energy to focus and need rest in between sprints to work most effectively.”
A Simple Way to Introduce Yourself
Many of us dread self-introductions, be it in an online meeting or at the boardroom table. Harvard Business Review offers a practical framework you can leverage to introduce yourself with confidence in any context, online or in-person: Present, past, and future.
Meet the Female Executives Who Bring to Life the World’s Largest Action Sports Festival
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing is action sports’ largest event. And three female executives — Cherie Cohen, global chief revenue officer and advisor at WSL; Jen Lau, vice president of action sports events at IMG; and Carly Gomez, VP of marketing, Americas at Vans — are at the heart of the event’s success. Forbes has their story.
Gen Z Isn’t Looking for a ‘Dream Job.’ Here’s What They Want Instead
The CEO of Sanofi explains how leaders can adapt to encourage the career paths of digital natives with personal agency who are facing a labor shortage, record class stratification, and untenable living costs. Fast Company has more.