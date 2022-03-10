News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
When Women Leaders Leave, the Losses Multiply
Women leaders tend to have more engaged teams and drive better job performance — and their departures in the Great Resignation can hurt organizations for years to come. To mitigate these losses, reports Harvard Business Review, companies should promote principles and practices that include promoting gender equity and developing compassionate leadership.
A Glossary of Future of Work Terms
Now that we’ve broken the mold on traditional work structures, a host of new-fangled terms have become part of our daily conversations. Here are the ones you need to know, according to WorkLife.
LinkedIn’s New Career Break Feature Is Changing the Conversation Around Time Off From Work
On March 1, LinkedIn introduced a new feature that allows users to post a career break in the profile’s Experience section. According to Forbes, users have 13 options to choose from when describing a career break including bereavement, caregiving, travel, and more — marking a pivotal shift in normalizing the discussion around resume gaps.
Stop Venting! It Doesn’t Work
Many of us think venting — whether it’s complaining to co-workers about a micromanaging boss or airing frustration with your partner and kids — will make us feel a little better. But while blowing off steam may seem in theory to extinguish negative emotions, academic papers and clinical work with patients show it doesn’t. In fact, reports Slate, it often makes things worse.