News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
What to Do About Employees Who Consciously Exclude Women
“Excluders,” those workers who treat some folks differently due to their social group membership, perpetuate inequality in various ways. The authors of a Harvard Business Review article present five practices to try to keep excluders out of your organization and to identify and deal with those who are already there.
10 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Deciding Your Next Career Step
It’s OK to trust your gut about your career path, but it’s wise to consider your options carefully and ask the right questions of yourself. In Forbes, a panel of Young Entrepreneur Council members offer 10 key questions — like “what brings me joy?” — that can help you illuminate the correct “next step.”
Going Back to the Office? 6 Tips to Help You Adjust
Despite the challenges of making our living space into our working space, many of us have gotten used to the comforts of working from home. But as more employers require employees to return to the office, TED offers six ideas that might make this transition easier, including setting your boundaries.
Empathy at Work: Bridging the ‘Say-Do Gap’
Workers love bosses who care, a new survey shows, but nearly half of respondents said their company’s efforts to be empathetic toward employees were dishonest. A number of executives, Digiday reports, say the solution is simply for bosses to walk the walk.