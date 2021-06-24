News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
The Wrong Way to Email Someone for Career Advice
If you’re emailing someone for guidance, NPR’s TEDRadioHour host Manoush Zomorodi offers you one piece of advice: “Dole out bits of nice wherever possible.” She shares with Ideas.TED an email that rubbed her the wrong way, plus one that she would have loved receiving.
The Promise and Perils of Life Lived Online
The pandemic has driven us faster and deeper into immersive communication technologies. It’s a disrupted, confusing, sometimes exhausting world — but shifting both the tech and our expectations might make it a better one, according to Knowable Magazine.
Middle-Aged Americans Struggle With Physical and Mental Health — But It’s Not the Same Everywhere
In the U.S. today, middle-aged adults — ages 40 to 65 — report more daily stress and poorer physical health and psychological well-being compared to middle-aged adults during the 1990s. Arizona State University associate professor of psychology Frank J. Infurna offers his latest research in Fast Company about why this is the case and what can be done to ensure their well-being moving forward.
The Cult of Busyness
A life of leisure was once the aspiration of the upper class. Instead, bragging about busyness is how people have come to indicate their status. Could the pandemic change our glorification of busyness? As part of a special series on how we’re coping living through this historic time, Vice questions whether people want to slingshot themselves back to a world that determines their value based on how busy they are.