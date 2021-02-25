News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Learning Empathy Takes Practice. Lots of It. That’s Where Virtual Reality Can Help
Mursion, a San Francisco company that offers VR-based training to help employees improve their people skills, uses simulations with real actors in A.I.-generated scenarios — no bulky headset required. It could be the future of workplace learning, according to Inc.
The Future of Work Will Demand These 8 New Skills
While we’ve been working from home, the world has changed significantly. Getting back to work won’t be getting back at all, it will be a new game. And success in the future will require new skills, some of which — like the ability to embrace ambiguity — may come as a surprise. Forbes has the new skills you’ll need to thrive in the future.
8 Challenges for Business Leaders That Will Shape Year 2 of COVID-19
From navigating returning to the office to following through on social responsibility promises to a resurgent labor movement, here’s what corporate reputation strategists in Fast Company say we need to think about in the coming year.
How the Hybrid Workforce May Expand Post-Pandemic
Before the world reopens, decisions should be made about who returns to the office and who doesn’t. Stav Vaisman, marketing expert, startup founder, and writer on business, offers in Entrepreneur how WFH productivity can be combined with team-building interaction to capitalize on the best of both worlds.