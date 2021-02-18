News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
6 Career Coaches Share the Best Career Advice They Ever Got
When it comes to evaluating career advice, few people are in a better position to hear so much of it — and evaluate how it works out for the practitioners — than career coaches. Six career coaches share with Fast Company the best advice they themselves ever got and how it helped them move forward in their own careers.
Stop Telling Women They Have Imposter Syndrome
The concept of “imposter syndrome” or feeling like a fraud at work was developed during the 1970s, and excluded the effects of systemic racism, classism, xenophobia, and other biases. The answer to overcoming imposter syndrome is not to fix individuals, argue authors Ruchika Tulshyan and Jodi-Ann Burey in the Harvard Business Review, but to create an environment that fosters a number of different leadership styles and values diversity of racial, ethnic, and gender identities.
7 Zoom Mistakes You Might Still Be Making — And How to Raise Your Video Skills
Virtual meetings, speeches, presentations, and conferences are the new normal for a lot of us. So if that’s the way it’s going to be, let’s do our future audiences a favor and polish our virtual communication skills. TED’s director of speaker coaching, Briar Goldberg, shares with Ideas.TED the common mistakes that people — even experienced communicators — are still making, and how to fix them all.
‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’ Could Be Robbing You of Precious Sleep Time
We’ve all been there. It’s time to turn in for the night, but you just can’t seem to turn off your phone. Psychologists say “revenge bedtime procrastination” happens when people want to “steal back” personal time they didn’t have during the day. CNN has the “whys” and “hows” so you can finally stop sabotaging your sleep schedule.