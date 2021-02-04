News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Take Your Lunch Break!
Widespread remote work has led to longer workdays and more emails and meetings for many employees. Combine that with a back-to-back meeting culture, and foregoing breaks can be hard to avoid. Taking real lunch breaks, however, have been linked to improved job satisfaction and productivity. Harvard Business Review offers ways that leaders can create an “inclusive lunch culture” at work.
The Remote-Work Revolution Will Be Bigger Than We Think
As a general rule of human civilization, we’ve lived where we work. More than 90 percent of Americans drive to work, and their average commute is about 27 minutes. This tether between home and office is the basis of urban economics. But remote work weakens it; in many cases, it severs the link entirely, replacing spatial proximity with cloud-based connectivity. The Atlantic explores the knock-on changes this new industrial revolution might bring.
Want to Be More Successful in 2021? Embrace the Power of Rethinking
As Adam Grant’s new book Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know describes, a willingness to rethink — to question and refine your current process, routine, habits, and “answers” in order to overcome challenges — is definitely underutilized. And, according to Inc., it could be the new success superpower.
What Can We Learn From the Secret Habits of Genius?
Craig Wright, a Yale University professor and author of The Hidden Habits of Genius distills the characteristics of history’s most brilliant and talented people — and they’re not all aspirational. Aeon shares his insights.