News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Why You’re More Creative in Coffee Shops
The pandemic has put the kibosh on lingering for hours in cozy rooms packed with people sipping lattes and many of us continue to work remotely on our own. But even if WFH becomes more permanent, research shows that when it’s safe, we should consider frequenting coffee shops again. There are many reasons why they trigger our creativity in a way that offices and homes don’t, writes Bryan Lufkin for BBC Worklife — it’s not just that double espresso.
The 7 Types of Rest That Every Person Needs
We go through life thinking we’re rested because we have gotten enough sleep, but in reality, physical rest is just one of seven kinds of rest we need. If we just focus on getting enough sleep and ignore other types of rest — from emotional to spiritual — we contribute to a culture of high-achieving, high-producing, chronically tired, and chronically burned-out individuals. Ideas.TED shares what we need to restore our souls.
Why Your Most Important Relationship Is With Your Inner Voice
Your internal monologue shapes mental wellbeing, says psychologist Ethan Kross, who runs the Emotion and Self Control Lab at Michigan University. The Guardian has the tools to harness your inner conversations and recognize when you’re listening to negative self-chatter.
Remote Year’s New CEO Sees Opportunity in Changing Global Work Habits
“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen,” Lenin once said. That seems true for the concept of remote working. Decades of talk about a revolution in remote working suddenly became a global experiment. So how will Remote Year — which handles the logistics so that workers can hopscotch from place to place worldwide — adapt? Skift has the answer.