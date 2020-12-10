News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
How to Set Career Goals and Plan Out Your Professional Future
Whether your employer requires you to set goals as part of your performance-review process or you do it voluntarily once a year with a pen and paper in your living room, the exercise can help you to plan out your professional future. The Wall Street Journal has three ways you can make this more effective.
Your Brain Doesn’t Work the Way You Think It Does
GQ shares a conversation with neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett, Ph.D., author of the new book 7 ½ Lessons About the Brain, on the counterintuitive ways your mind processes reality — and how these insights may help you feel a little less anxious.
‘IRL’ Author Says It’s OK That We’re Spending So Much of Our Lives Online
Chris Stedman, author of the new book IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in Our Digital Lives, shares with NPR what it means to be real in a time when humans are interacting in digital spaces more than ever.
How Women Leaving the Workforce Impacts the Women Left Behind
There have been a flurry of reports about how the pandemic has forced a disproportionate number of women to leave the workforce. Forbes shares a new survey that focuses on the impact this has had on the workloads, mental health and wellness, and careers of the women who are still on the job.