News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

9 Mental Models That Can Help Boost Your Career
Like any tool, a mental model — an image or representation in your mind about how the world works — is neither correct nor effective all the time. However, having many mental models gives you multiple paths to a positive outcome. The Economic Times offers nine models, including the Feynman Technique, to help supercharge your career.
The Tricks to Avoid Getting Taken Advantage of by Lazy Coworkers
If you’re constantly doing someone else’s work, it can be difficult to fulfill your own responsibilities, produce high-quality work, and go above and beyond. It could even be the difference between a promotion and staying stagnant. Business Insider has ways you can politely (but firmly) set boundaries.
Here’s Why You Need to Have More Bad Ideas
Befriending your bad ideas is a useful way forward on the path to better, writes marketing guru Seth Godin in his new book The Practice: Shipping Creative Work. In an excerpt published by Ideas.TED.com, Godin encourages readers to silence their inner critic and focus on their “smallest unit of available genius.”
How to Be Resilient
Resilience isn’t just about bouncing back, but also experiencing some sort of growth, such as finding meaning or purpose — a skill that is especially important to navigate the coronavirus crisis. Psyche shares how to tap into both inner and external resources to become more resilient.