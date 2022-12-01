Calgary: Where Creativity Comes to Life

Author: David McMillin

As a natural resource hub and an emerging leader in wind, solar, and renewables, Calgary has a well-earned reputation as a global energy capital. However, the largest city in Alberta is also powered by a different kind of fuel: Artistic innovation. With a collection of more than 1,300 sculptures, installations, and street art that stretches across the city and a diverse calendar of cultural festivals and events, Calgary is a natural host destination for any event that wants to shine a brighter light on creative expression.

The city’s commitment to the arts involves more than its public art collection and event lineup. As you look for spaces that can breathe new life into your events, consider these three standout spots from Calgary’s portfolio of venues.

The Glenbow: A Reimagined Experience for Planners and Delegates

When attendees aren’t in education sessions or exploring new products in the exhibit hall at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, they can walk to the venue’s South Building and enjoy the Glenbow Museum, which offers an immersive experience of art and artifacts embodying the people and ideas of the region. In addition, traveling exhibitions explore global fashion, design, and innovation.







Arts Commons: A $450-Million Project to Power the Performing Arts

The museum is currently in the midst of a massive renovation that will pave a new “radically accessible” future. It will offer a chance for everyone to explore the collections with free admission, a redesigned building that eliminates physical barriers and new approaches to allow visitors to experience the venue in their home language.

Located just one block from the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre, Arts Commons has been the backbone of Calgary’s live performance scene since 1985. Now, the campus is gearing up to host an even bigger lineup of dance, opera, music, theatre, and comedy shows following a $450- million transformation project that will break ground in 2024. With plans to expand capacity 25-35 percent and modernize the current 560,000-square-foot facility, Arts Commons will make an ideal destination for organizers looking to host bigger off-site events or for individual attendees seeking an authentic Calgary experience during their time in the city.

Studio Bell: Four Unique Spaces for Unforgettable Events

While the big talk in Calgary right now is an expansion that will make the BMO Centre on the infamous Stampede Park the largest convention center in western Canada, Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — just three blocks from the BMO in Calgary’s trendy East Village — is designed to deliver the perfect intimate environment. From floor-to-ceiling windows with a stunning view of the Calgary skyline in the East Village Skybridge (100 attendees at a seated dinner) to an interactive story of Canada’s music history in the Soundscapes Gallery (50 attendees at a seated dinner), Studio Bell’s event spaces make guests feel like they’re the stars of the show. And that feeling won’t end after leaving the event as development is now underway to transform the surrounding neighborhood into Calgary’s Culture & Entertainment District.

As you look to incorporate one-of-a-kind arts and cultural programming to your agenda, the team at Tourism Calgary can help you secure the space and local connections you need to elevate your event.

To learn more about Calgary’s unique venues and arts and cultural immersion opportunities, click the logo below.