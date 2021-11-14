How Calgary’s New Culture + Entertainment District Will Captivate Your Attendees

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

As in-person events return, the culture of a destination is playing an increasingly critical role in capturing attendees’ attention. In Calgary, where a bold Western spirit and sense of adventure pervades, that’s an easy ask.







More than $1 billion in new development will soon recast Calgary as Western Canada’s largest convention destination, capable of hosting events twice the size of its current capacity. But much of that new development will also reimagine how attendees experience Calgary, delivering that spirit in one easy-to-manage gathering place known as the Culture & Entertainment District, or “The C+E.” Situated on the eastern side of downtown Calgary, The C+E will sit just four blocks away from Calgary TELUS Convention Centre and many nearby hotels.

Designed with Stampede Park — the home of the Calgary Stampede and the under-expansion BMO Centre — as the hub, The C+E will completely alter how attendees gather and move about the surrounding east Victoria Park neighborhood. It will feature a more pedestrian-friendly design, including an outdoor plaza and pavilion, as well as increased public transit options. And in addition to 8,000 residential units, The C+E will include four million square feet of mixed-use space, including attractions, nightlife, dining, and cultural experiences.

Below, a quick list of attractions and venues anchoring the new C+E.

BMO Centre at Stampede Park — The cornerstone of The C+E District, the convention facility will become the largest in Western Canada when it opens in 2024. BMO Centre will offer a new grand total of 500,000 square feet of saleable space including 350,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 50,000-square-foot ballroom (the largest in the city), and 80,000 square feet of meeting space.

— The cornerstone of The C+E District, the convention facility will become the largest in Western Canada when it opens in 2024. BMO Centre will offer a new grand total of 500,000 square feet of saleable space including 350,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 50,000-square-foot ballroom (the largest in the city), and 80,000 square feet of meeting space. Event Centre — Also slated to open in 2024 is the new $550-million Calgary Event Centre, just a short walk from the new BMO Centre. The arena will be the new home of the NHL’s Calgary Flames and will offer capacity for sports and live entertainment events as well as outdoor festivals.

— Also slated to open in 2024 is the new $550-million Calgary Event Centre, just a short walk from the new BMO Centre. The arena will be the new home of the NHL’s Calgary Flames and will offer capacity for sports and live entertainment events as well as outdoor festivals. 17th Avenue Extension — Extending this important thoroughfare will open up access to neighboring communities such as the Beltline and 17th Avenue SW, East Village and Inglewood for vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians in The C+E. A new light rail station is in the works as well.

— Extending this important thoroughfare will open up access to neighboring communities such as the Beltline and 17th Avenue SW, East Village and Inglewood for vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians in The C+E. A new light rail station is in the works as well. Stampede Trail Festival Street — This new festival street will be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians, creating a lively thoroughfare that runs through Stampede Park.

With all of the above, The C+E is set to become Calgary’s next great city neighborhood, fueled by the same spirit of hospitality the community puts into pulling off “the greatest outdoor show on earth” every year.